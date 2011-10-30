RPT-U.S. green groups give EPA more time on CO2 rule

(Refiles to clarify EPA met with businesses, states and green groups in
June, not just businesses)
* EPA has until Nov. 30 to introduce plan on power plants
* Green groups hopeful agreement can be reached
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 U.S. green groups said on Saturday
they would give the Environmental Protection Agency more time to forge
the first-ever plan to regulate carbon dioxide from power plants, the
country's single biggest source of greenhouse gases.
The Environmental Defense Fund and other green groups that are
negotiating with the EPA on the deadline for the plan said they would
withhold legal action against the agency until Nov. 30. They, along with
New York, California and several other states, had sued the agency to
issue the carbon rules.
In a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice sent late Friday night,
the petitioners said they had agreed to give the agency more time, "In
light of the progress made to date."
The EPA delayed the proposed rule on power plants in June, saying it
needed more time after talking with businesses, states and green groups
on how the plan would work. It issued another delay in September.
The agency is preparing its most ambitious clean air rules in
decades, but is under pressure from Republicans in the U.S. House of
Representatives and polluters who say the rules would kill jobs and add
billions of dollars in costs to businesses.
Some Democratic lawmakers from energy-intensive states also want the
agency to slow down its air rules, and opponents have already had some
success.
President Barack Obama directed the EPA in early September to delay a
major rule on smog pollutants, forcing EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson to
embrace a George W. Bush-era smog rule that she previously described as
legally indefensible.
On Saturday the EPA said it plans to announce its next steps shortly
on cost-effective and protective power plant standards.
Limits on greenhouse gases at power plants could add costs to power
generators, including American Electric Power (AEP.N) and Southern Co.
(SO.N). If less coal is burned as a result of the rule, it could also
hurt miners such as Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N and Consol Energy
(CNX.N).
The EPA is also crafting rules to limit greenhouse gas emissions from
oil refineries.
"EDF is hopeful that a resolution can be reached without litigation,"
an Environmental Defense Fund lawyer said in an email. "It is urgent we
move forward to modernize our aging energy infrastructure ... and
strengthen our clean energy economy."
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Paul Simao)
