Companies cited by US EPA for fake biofuel credits

* Notices issued for fake renewable energy credits
* Clean Green Fuel accused of selling 32 mln fake credits
* EPA says discussing way forward with each cited company
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 Energy and financial
companies caught up in a scheme involving fraudulent renewable
energy credits could now face civil fines from the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA has issued 24 notices of violation to more than a
dozen companies, including units of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L),
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), for the use of
invalid renewable identification numbers, or RINs, according to
the EPA website.
To encourage renewable fuel output, the government requires
U.S. oil companies to produce a certain amount of renewable
fuel, or to purchase the RIN credits from producers of
renewable fuels.
The companies were cited by EPA for using fake credits
purchased from Clean Green Fuel LLC. That company's owner,
Rodney Hailey, has been charged with carrying out a $9 million
scam involving the distribution of 32 million invalid credits.
[ID:nN1E7931CN]
Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA can assess fines of up
$37,500 a day per violation for companies using the invalid
credits, in addition to the economic benefits or savings that
resulted from the violations.
The EPA said in a statement that it was in discussions on
how to move forward with each company that was issued a notice
of violation and with industry officials on the issues raised
by invalid renewable energy credits.
"Enforcement of the renewable fuel requirements helps
protect the program's integrity and maintain a level playing
field for regulated companies," the agency said.
Shell said it is working with the agency to resolve this
matter.
"When these RINS were purchased, they were believed to be
valid," Shell spokeswoman Jill Davis said in a statement.
Exxon Mobil referred comments about the notices to industry
trade groups, the American Petroleum Institute and the National
Petrochemical and Refiners Association.
API and NPRA sent a letter to EPA earlier this month
expressing concerns about fraudulent renewable energy credits.
"Obligated parties that purchase invalid or fraudulent RINs
have little means of discovering the problem, and are
potentially faced with penalties for non-compliance with
(Renewable Fuel Standard) requirements if the RINs are later
deemed to be invalid," the groups said.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the notices.
For a full list of companies that received notices, please
see: link.reuters.com/kur94s