DuPont to pay $1.85 mln to resolve EPA herbicide allegations

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it had settled with the chemical company DuPont over violations of federal pesticide laws that agency says led to widespread tree deaths and damage.

Dupont will pay $1.853 million to resolve allegations it failed to submit multiple reports to EPA about potential adverse effects of the herbicide Imprelis.

(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
