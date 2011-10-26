U.S. EPA delays rule on fracking emissions by a month

* Delays finalization of rule on smog by 35 days
* Third EPA delay on air rules since September
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency said it will delay by a month final standards
on emissions from hydraulic fracturing, its third postponement
of air pollution rules since early September.
The EPA and environmental groups that sued the agency have
agreed to a 35-day extension for the finalization of the
proposed standards to reduce air pollution from oil and gas
drilling operations, an agency spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"We pushed the final rule deadline because of the extra
time we need to review the comments," the spokeswoman said.
The EPA had intended to finalize the rules on natural gas
and oil drilling by Feb. 28 next year, but now plans to do that
on April 3.
The agency is under attack from Republicans in the House of
Representatives and polluters who say the agency's rules will
kill jobs and burden industry with extra costs as businesses
struggle to recover.
In September, President Barack Obama directed the EPA to
delay a rule on smog, which the agency will reconsider in 2013.
Last week it delayed by a month a final rule on emissions of
mercury and other pollutants from power plants known as maximum
achievable control technology, or Utility MACT.
The EPA issued a draft rule on emissions from oil and gas
in July. The rule would seek to cut emissions of volatile
organic compounds that contribute to smog by nearly 25 percent
across the oil and gas industry, and by 95 percent from gas
wells drilled using the controversial technique of fracking.
The EPA said the standards would rely on existing
technologies to cut emissions that contribute to smog and can
cause cancer, while supporting the expansion of oil and gas
production.
Any rules on fracking could force companies, including
Chesapeake Energy (CHK.N) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), to add
pollution control technology to their operations.
U.S. natural gas production is growing as more than 25,000
new and existing wells use fractured drilling each year,
according to the EPA.
The agency also granted a 30-day extension to the public
comment period on the standards to Nov. 30 this year, it said.
Environmentalists hoped the delay would help the EPA work
out details on the rule.
"It is not a devastating blow like the delay in the smog
rule was," said Jay Duffy, a lawyer at the Clean Air Council in
Philadelphia. "We believe the EPA can make this rule stronger,
but if it turns out that it becomes a way for industry to get
out of regulation for a month, it will be a net loss."
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Dale Hudson)