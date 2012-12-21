版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 22日 星期六 00:22 BJT

US releases initial report on fracking impacts on drinking water

WASHINGTON Dec 21 The Obama administration on Friday gave an early look at a long-term study on whether hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, in drilling for natural gas pollutes drinking water, a study critics complain ignores the impact of injecting waste water deep underground.

The Environmental Protection Agency said the report, requested by Congress in 2010, would be finalized for public comment and peer review in 2014.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐