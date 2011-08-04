Environmental groups press EPA on fracking fluid

*Environmental groups take new tact in fracking war

*Groups want EPA to force disclosure of chemicals

*Strong resistance expected from industry

By Lily Kuo

WASHINGTON, August 4 Environmental and public health groups petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to force U.S. oil and gas companies to disclose the chemicals used in natural gas drilling.

The petition signals a new tact by green groups in the fight between the booming U.S. natural gas industry and environmentalists who want more regulation of a controversial, but game-changing technology, hydraulic fracturing.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves blasting water treated with chemicals into the earth to release hard-to-reach shale gas.

Critics say use of the drilling technique has contaminated community water supplies and caused long-term health effects like cancer and organ damage.

The petition targets not just fracturing, which takes place after drilling, but the entire process including transport of gas and wastewater as well as fracking.

"What this petition is seeking to do is get the health and environmental data that we need so that we can really assess the risk," said Deborah Goldberg, managing attorney of Earthjustice, a nonprofit law firm that is filing the petition on behalf of more than 100 environmental and public health groups.

The petition calls on the EPA to force manufacturers or distributors of chemicals used in oil and natural gas drilling, such as Halliburton (HAL.N), to disclose chemicals used as well as conduct toxicity tests.

By addressing the companies that make or sell the chemicals used, the petition pushes the EPA to sidestep a 2005 energy law that says only states can regulate fracturing done by drilling companies.

"We're asking for things they clearly have the authority to do," said Richard Denison, of the Environmental Defense Fund, in a news conference on Thursday.

The petition comes a day after the Environmental Working group issued a report that fracturing fluids contaminated a water well in West Virginia in 1987.

Industry leaders have long argued that fracking, which occurs far below water aquifers, has never contaminated water supplies.

If the EPA adopts the petition's requests, it can expect strong resistance, petitioners said.

"From what I've seen in the past, there's going to be a strong push-back to any change ... They've got things the way they want them," said John Fenton an organizer from the Pavillion Wyoming Area of Concerned Citizens.

Efforts are further complicated by the fact that using natural gas, with its lower carbon footprint and domestic supply, is part of the Obama administration's energy policy.

The EPA is conducting a study on how fracking could affect ground water supplies that is due out next year. The Energy Department advisory group is also examining safety practices of gas drilling. (Editing by Alden Bentley)