版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 18日 星期五 00:43 BJT

U.S. in settlement with Lowe's over lead paint exposure to kids

WASHINGTON, April 17 Home improvement retail chain Lowe's Home Centers has agreed to pay a $500,000 penalty for violating rules governing lead paint exposure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The company also agreed to implement a new compliance program at more than 1,700 stores nationwide, the agencies said. (Reporting by Julia Edwards, Valerie Volcovici and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Will Dunham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐