U.S. in settlement with Lowe's over lead paint exposure to kids

WASHINGTON, April 17 Home improvement retail chain Lowe's Home Centers has agreed to pay a $500,000 penalty for violating rules governing lead paint exposure, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The company also agreed to implement a new compliance program at more than 1,700 stores nationwide, the agencies said. (Reporting by Julia Edwards, Valerie Volcovici and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Will Dunham)