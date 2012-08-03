Markets, not mandates, should set biofuel use-Cargill chief

* Page: Ease or lift mandates for drought, other market
stress
* "Mandates don't take into account issues that disrupt
supply"
* Agribusiness giant Cargill processes meat, grains, ethanol
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 The free market should
determine biofuels use, not mandates that do not respond to
drought, the chief of one of the world's largest agribusinesses
said on Friday as the United States headed for possibly its
smallest corn crop in a decade.
Forty percent of the U.S. corn crop is used to make ethanol,
as U.S. law mandates more and more of the alternative fuel to be
mixed into gasoline. Worldwide, biofuels are becoming a major
consumer of grains and oilseed crops, often aided by supports
and mandates.
"We need to move to more market-driven biofuels policies,
not inflexible mandates, subsidies and tariffs," Page wrote in
an opinion piece in The Washington Post. "Where such mandates
exist, we need to carefully consider using mechanisms to lift
them or ease them in times of market stress."
In calling for a discussion of how to balance food and fuel
production, Page said biofuels have the benefit of boosting farm
income and encouraging farmers to grow more food. "But farming
is an outdoor activity and mandates don't take into account
issues that disrupt supply, such as the current drought."
Backers of the Renewable Fuel Standard mandate, which came
into effect in 2007, say making it more flexible could hurt
development of ethanol made from non-food crops. Investors would
be less likely to put money in developing the new fuels if
mandates for even corn-based ethanol were weakened, the argument
goes.
As the drought worsens, it heightens the call for reform of
the mandate, however. Some 63 percent of the continental United
States is under moderate to exceptional drought, including the
major corn and soybean states. The corn crop could be the
smallest since 2002, according to estimates from a couple of
private forecasters. The Agriculture Department will make its
first estimate of the fall harvest on Aug 10.
Trade groups for livestock producers asked the Environmental
Protection Agency earlier this week to reduce the ethanol
mandate the this year. Analysts say livestock producers are the
most likely group to suffer in the scuffle for scarce grain
supplies. Cargill is a major meatpacker as well as a grains
processor and an ethanol maker.