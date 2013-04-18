USDA decision on weekly DDGs export data could come within months

| April 18
April 18 The U.S. Agriculture Department's
comment period ends on Thursday on whether to release weekly
export data for dried distillers' grains, a "co-product" of
ethanol production that has become increasingly popular as
animal feed.
The government currently releases monthly export data for
so-called DDGs and the decision on weekly numbers could come
within months, said USDA spokeswoman Sally Klusaritz.
Ethanol producers and traders are divided on a weekly
release for DDGs - a more frequent dataset would provide more
visibility in the billion-dollar market, but a report showing
large volume of weekly sales could lead to a spike in prices.
Bill Day, a spokesman at leading ethanol maker Valero Energy
Corp, said the company is in favor of weekly data.
"It makes sense to Valero, as a producer of DDGs, that they
would be subject to the same kind of weekly data reporting that
other commodities are," Day said.
The sale of DDGs, to foreign and domestic buyers, makes up
about 20 percent of the profit margin for ethanol makers such as
Valero, Archer Daniels Midland Co and POET Biorefining,
industry experts said.
"It's make or break. Forty percent of the corn crop goes to
ethanol and a third comes out as DDGs, so that's 13 percent of
the corn crop ending up as DDGs," said Wally Tyner, an energy
economist at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
"The problem with weekly numbers is that they are weekly -
you might have a lot of transactions this week, but not much
next week."
The ethanol industry's lobbying arm, the Renewable Fuels
Association, is opposed to a weekly dataset, according to RFA
vice president of research Geoff Cooper.
"We think it's unnecessary," Cooper said. "It's one more
administrative burden and there's no clear benefit."
The USDA proposed weekly export data for DDGs last June,
ending a comment period in August before extending the comment
period in March until 11:59 p.m. EST (0459 GMT) on Thursday.
The agency already releases weekly exports on agriculture
products ranging from corn to soybeans to beef.
The USDA also proposed weekly pork export data at the same
time it initially proposed DDGs. The agency started releasing
pork data three weeks ago, six months after ending the comment
period.
DDGs exports in February, the most recently available
monthly data, totaled 617,894 tonnes, up 5.6 percent from
January and the largest sales since October. China is the top
export destination, followed by Mexico and Canada.
The USDA projects 32.5 million tonnes of DDGs will be
produced this year - triple the output eight years ago - all of
which will be consumed domestically or abroad. Exports are
estimated at 6.9 million tonnes, down from 7.5 million tonnes
last year and the smallest since the 2008/09 marketing season
that runs Sept. 1 to Aug. 31.
Production of the animal feed declined after ethanol plants
reduced operations when last summer's worst drought since 1934
sent corn prices to a record high and squeezed profits.