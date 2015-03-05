Louis Dreyfus ships big U.S. ethanol cargo to Middle East -traders

| NEW YORK, March 5
NEW YORK, March 5 Louis Dreyfus Commodities
has shipped a large cargo of U.S. ethanol worth over
$17 million to the Middle East, traders said, stoking hopes
among U.S. producers of renewed appetite from some buyers
overseas.
Dreyfus, one of the world's largest commodities merchants
and a major ethanol player, is sending about 280,000 barrels of
ethanol from the Port of New York to Jebel Ali in the United
Arab Emirates, where it will be blended into gasoline for Iraq,
according to four traders familiar with the move.
The AIS ship tracking system used by Reuters showed the
tanker called the Stena Concert in the Atlantic was due to
arrive March 28.
A spokeswoman for Louis Dreyfus declined to comment.
Merchants have been jockeying to find homes for big stocks
of U.S. ethanol as demand has slackened in recent months.
The shipment represents almost double the average monthly
U.S. exports to the country in 2014. For the UAE, it marks a
return to the United States, the world's top ethanol producer,
after a buying opportunity opened up as ethanol prices returned
to a discount over crude oil. Chicago Board of Trade ethanol
futures traded around $1.48 a gallon on Thursday.
Without a government-mandated biofuels blending policy, the
UAE typically buys on an ad hoc basis when economics are
attractive.
The UAE accounted for about 8 percent of the
20-billion-barrel U.S. export market in 2014, but buying dried
up late last year as crude oil crashed to below $45 per barrel
in January, taking ethanol futures to a premium over
gasoline for the first time since October 2011.
The most recent U.S. Energy Information Association data
showed exports disappeared in November and December and traders
said demand remained lackluster this year. They hit a 1-1/2-year
peak of 389,0000 barrels in October, according to the EIA.
Ethanol's discount returned in February as crude's sell-off
ebbed, renewing hopes of discretionary blending of ethanol as an
octane-booster in gasoline.
Foreign demand is critical for troubled U.S. producers,
which face stiffer competition and uncertainty over government
policy and domestic demand. Inventories are near their highest
since 2012.
"I think blending margins could remain pressured more than
they have been historically. This puts that export flow to
Southeast Asia and the Middle East at risk," said Aakash Doshi,
vice president at Citigroup in New York.
Traders say exports need to hit some 1 billion gallons, or
31 million barrels, this year to erode hefty stockpiles.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by David Gregorio)