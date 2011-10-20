Proposal to kill ethanol pump aid dies in Senate

* McCain proposed to stop USDA subsidies to ethanol pumps
* Senate, House will have to work out difference in budget
WASHINGTON Oct 19 A proposal that would have
stopped subsidies for new gas station pumps to boost ethanol
sales failed to make it into the Senate's version of the U.S.
Agriculture Department's fiscal 2012 budget on Wednesday.
The measure, proposed by U.S. Senator John McCain as a way
to trim federal spending, would have prevented the USDA from
offering grants and loans for rural gas stations to install
"blender pumps."
The pumps let consumers to blend gasoline with up to 85
percent (E85) ethanol for cars designed to handle the higher
levels.
But McCain withdrew his amendment before the Senate could
vote on whether to attach it to the agriculture appropriations
bill. No reason was provided.
The House version of the bill has a similar provision that
would prevent the USDA from spending money on blender pumps.
Lawmakers from the House and Senate will have to negotiate the
issue when they finalize funding for the USDA for fiscal 2012.
The Senate version of the bill proposes $4.5 million for
the USDA program that would fund the pumps, among other rural
energy efforts, while the House approved $2.3 million for the
energy program -- with the proviso money not go for pumps.
Funding for blender pumps is important for ethanol makers
like Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N), Green Plains Renewable
Energy Inc (GPRE.O) and privately owned Poet, who see the lack
of ethanol infrastructure as a limiting factor for growing the
market for the corn-based fuel additive.
Ethanol makers expect to lose a tax credit worth $6 billion
per year at the end of 2011, and have said government subsidies
for infrastructure would help make up for that loss.
The tax credit has been in place since 1978 and has long
been supported by lawmakers from farm states who wanted to help
grow demand for corn.
But the subsidies have become controversial as corn prices
rose to recent record levels. Ethanol has been blamed for
raising prices for food and livestock feed.
Most gasoline sold in the United States is a mix of 10
percent ethanol, although the Environmental Protection Agency
has approved 15 percent blends for newer models of cars and
trucks.
In April, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the
administration wants to install 10,000 flexible fuel pumps
nationwide in the next five years.
At the time, less than 2,500 of the nation's 167,800 gas
stations offered E85 fuel.
