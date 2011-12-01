EU says sends Airbus compliance plan to U.S., WTO

BRUSSELS Dec 1 The European Union said on Thursday it had sent a report to the World Trade Organization and U.S. authorities outlining the steps it will take to comply with a WTO ruling against illegal EU subsidies to aircraft maker Airbus.

"Through this package we address all categories of subsidies, all forms of adverse effects, and all models of Airbus aircraft covered by the WTO rulings," EU trade spokesman John Clancy said in a statement.

Clancy declined to give any details on the report's contents, which he said were not yet public, but said the EU expected an "equally solid set of compliance actions" from the United States on its subsidies to rival aircraft firm Boeing after a WTO appeal ruling early next year.