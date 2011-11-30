UPDATE 1-US, EU mull free trade talks, sign secure trade pact

* U.S. says "everything on table" in trade talks
* De Gucht eyes "cocktail" of possible agreements
* Secure trade mutual recognition expected to cut costs
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 The United States and
European Union agreed on Tuesday to reduce red tape related to
cargo security and pledged to work toward tearing down tariffs
and regulatory barriers between the world's largest trading
partners.
"The leaders have asked to look at all aspects of our
relationship and see what we can do to strengthen our economic
ties and support good jobs and growth on both sides of the
Atlantic," White House international economics adviser Michael
Froman told reporters at the end of the annual U.S.-EU
Transatlantic Economic Council (TEC).
Those options range from simply expanding the TEC into new
areas to negotiating a full-fledged free trade agreement,
Froman said at the joint news conference with European Union
Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht.
"Everything is on the table, from tariffs to non-tariff
barriers to enhanced regulatory cooperation," Froman said.
De Gucht will co-chair the high-level working group
announced on Monday to examine where the two sides can tear
down barriers to promote more trade.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk will lead the effort for
the United States.
The initiative comes as economic growth remains weak on
both sides of the Atlantic and the prolonged European debt
crisis is raising fears of another recession.
The United States and the 27 nations of the EU already have
highly integrated economies, with two-way trade topping $500
billion a year. But a number of business groups have urged the
transatlantic partners to build on those close ties.
Washington and Brussels have steered away from free trade
talks in past, partly because of concern about taking energy
from the Doha round of world trade talks and the difficulty of
tackling agricultural issues on both sides.
In a separate interview, De Gucht said the new initiative
could include agreements to eliminate tariffs on manufactured
and agricultural goods and to free up services trade.
"What I think we should try to do is put together a
cocktail of measures that have a high probability" of achieving
success, De Gucht said.
The two sides need to work quickly because an interim
report is due in June, before the final set of recommendations
goes to leaders late next year, he added.
"We'll look into everything and see where we can deliver,"
De Gucht said.
SECURE TRADE PROGRAM
At the TEC meeting, the two sides agreed on a number of
initiatives to facilitate trade and investments.
One accord would recognize U.S. and EU "secure traders"
programs as equivalent, which would allow trade to flow more
smoothly without jeopardizing security.
"In recognizing each other's safe traders, we are enabling
them to enjoy lower costs and simpler procedures at customs, as
well as greater predictability and fewer delays," said EU
Taxation and Customs Commissioner Algirdas Semeta.
The plan is expected to help Homeland Security Janet
Napolitano make the case to Congress for delaying
implementation of a law requiring all seaborne containers
headed to the United States to be scanned for security threats
beginning in mid-2012.
The EU and other trading partners have complained that the
U.S. law is costly and inefficient and contend there are better
ways to achieve the same objective.
In other areas, the United States and EU agreed on a work
plan to develop "coherent and compatible" for electric vehicles
and so-called smart grids, which are designed to distribute
electricity more efficiently.
The two sides also agreed to develop shared principles to
govern international investment, in the hopes of setting an
example for other countries whose investment rules are not as
open as the United States or the EU, officials said.
A separate forum, known as the U.S.-EU Energy Council,
agreed to continue talks on global natural gas markets,
including the role of shale gas, to try to develop a common
approach to regulation.
The two sides also said they would continue to work
together to promote the highest levels of safety and security
for nuclear power and the offshore exploration and production
of oil and natural gas.