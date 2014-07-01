Bidding field for mammoth U.S. stock tracking system cut to six

NEW YORK, July 1 The field of companies bidding
to build a mammoth system to track securities trading across the
U.S. stock market has been cut to six from 10, a statement from
the committee governing the selection process said on Tuesday.
The winning bidders included SunGard Data Systems, Thesys
Technologies LLC and the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, a self-regulatory organization (SRO) that also is
part of the selection process that narrowed the shortlist.
The other winning bidders were EPAM Systems Inc, AxiomSL and
Computer Sciences Corp and J. Streicher Analytics, which led a
group called the CATPRO consortium of Hewlett Packard, Booz
Allen and Buckley Sandler.
The Securities and Exchange Commission ordered FINRA and the
18 U.S. stock and options exchanges to develop a plan to build
and manage the audit trail after it took five months to recreate
what happened during the "flash crash" of May 2010.
To avert a conflict of interest the SEC approved an
information barrier to stop the FINRA team that presented a bid
from learning details about other bids. Bidders made oral
presentations in May to the selection committee.
The consolidated audit trail (CAT) is expected to load and
process more than 50 billion records resulting in approximately
10 terabytes of data per day, and the number of records is
expected to grow 25 percent a year.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Bernard Orr)