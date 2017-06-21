IEX says stock exchanges should disclose more on data revenue

| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 Regulators should require
stock exchanges to disclose more about the money they earn from
market data sales to help shed light on rising industry costs
and potential conflicts of interest, an executive at exchange
operator IEX Group said on Wednesday.
The cost of market data has long been a contentious issue
within the trading industry and more public information about
how much exchanges earn from specific data products would help
inform the debate, John Ramsay, chief market policy officer at
IEX, said in a blog post. (bit.ly/2tun8uv)
IEX, which launched the Investors Exchange last August, does
not charge for market data or access to its exchange.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed in 2004
making exchanges break down, item by item, their revenue from
market information, including data feeds. But it never acted on
the idea, said Ramsay, a former head of the regulator's trading
and markets division.
The SEC declined to comment.
At the time, the focus was on the public data feeds that
aggregate all of the best prices and last sale information
across exchanges.
Since then, automated trading strategies that rely on market
data have come to dominate the market. Exchanges have responded
with faster proprietary data feeds that provide more granular
trading information than the slower public feeds.
Critics argue that exchanges favor the more lucrative
private data feeds over the public feeds. They also say they
have no way to challenge price increases from the exchanges,
which create a barrier for new entrants to the industry.
"Exchanges are extremely competitive businesses and market
data is only one area where we compete," said a spokesman for
Nasdaq Inc, who pointed to a 2016 court ruling that
found exchange data was fairly and competitively priced.
CBOE Holdings Inc and Intercontinental Exchange
Inc's New York Stock Exchange declined to comment.
Exchanges have also argued that overall costs are going up
because the amount of data and data products available has
exploded and that actual price increases have been minimal.
Exchanges do provide information on market data revenue in
financial statements, but it is not uniformly reported and is
often lumped together with other services and products.
Disclosing revenue for each data product would let impartial
observers evaluate how the composition of that revenue has
changed over time, how the trends compare across exchanges, and
whether the numbers are consistent with a well-functioning
competitive market, Ramsay said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)