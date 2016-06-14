SEC staff recommends approval of IEX, approval likely soon -WSJ

| NEW YORK, June 14
NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is preparing to act on a controversial
request by new trading group IEX Group Inc to launch a new U.S.
public stock exchange, and has received a recommendation from
its staff that it approve the exchange, according to a Wall
Street Journal report on Tuesday.
The proposed exchange from IEX, made famous by the Michael
Lewis book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," is notable
because it would be the only one in the United States to include
a so-called "speed bump" - a 350 millionths-of-a-second delay in
all incoming and outcoming orders.
The theory behind that, according to IEX, is that it
protects investors from high-frequency traders who can pick up
on trading signals and use their faster technology to
electronically front-run slower investors.
Other exchanges, including Nasdaq, the New York
Stock Exchange and BATS Global Markets have
been vocal in their opposition to an IEX approval. Nasdaq has
suggested that any SEC approval could be challenged.
The SEC is facing a June 18 deadline to act on the IEX
proposal. An internal source told Reuters that the commission
wanted to see competition to the existing model of electronic
trading and order execution, and was unlikely to miss that
deadline.
The WSJ report said the commission was likely to vote on the
order Friday and that approval was likely.
(Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)