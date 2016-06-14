UPDATE 1-SEC staff recommends approval of IEX, approval likely soon -WSJ

(Adds more background about proposed exchange)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is preparing to act on a controversial
request by new trading group IEX Group Inc to launch a new U.S.
public stock exchange, and has received a recommendation from
its staff that it approve the exchange, according to a Wall
Street Journal report on Tuesday.
The proposed exchange from IEX, made famous by the Michael
Lewis book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," is notable
because it would be the only one in the United States to include
a so-called "speed bump" - a 350 millionths-of-a-second delay in
all incoming and outgoing orders.
According to IEX, that protects investors from
high-frequency traders who can pick up on trading signals and
use faster technology to electronically front-run slower
investors.
Other exchanges, including Nasdaq, the New York
Stock Exchange and BATS Global Markets have
been vocal in their opposition to an IEX approval. Nasdaq has
suggested any SEC approval could be challenged.
The SEC has a June 18 deadline to act on the proposal. An
internal source told Reuters the commission wanted to see
competition to the existing model of electronic trading and
order execution, and was unlikely to miss that deadline.
The WSJ report said the commission was likely to vote on the
order on Friday and to approve it. An SEC spokeswoman declined
comment the commission would meet that day.
Any new exchange means exchanges would get a smaller share
of the market data revenue from trade participants. In addition,
IEX's speed bump could dampen trading volumes, which would also
drag on exchange revenue.
Critics from competing exchanges and elsewhere have said the
speed bump is counter to the SEC's own regulation prohibiting
intentional delays of price displays, also known as Regulation
NMS, for National Market System. Competing exchanges have also
complained about IEX asking for discretion to send orders to
other exchanges without a speed bump.
That would give IEX too much discretion to decide how
individual trades are made, critics say, with some trades
executed on stale quotes while others were executed immediately.
"Opposing arguments are self-serving statements from those
who profit by the way that trades are intermediated today," said
IEX president and co-founder Ronan Ryan.
If the SEC approves, IEX expects to implement all stock
symbols on Sept. 2, ceasing operations of the IEX Alternative
Trading System (ATS), also known as a dark pool, according to
its website.
If the SEC wants an extension of the June 18 deadline, it
would need to request one from IEX.
A denial would undoubtedly delay IEX's timetable, leaving it
with the choice of trying to gain approval again or choosing to
remain an ATS.
"We have a number of options but it's premature to speculate
what we would do next," IEX spokesman Gerald Lam said.
SEC staff already has sent its recommendation to the
commission, the internal source confirmed to Reuters.
Nasdaq has said the speed bump "would be unlikely to survive
judicial scrutiny" in a comment letter crafted by law firm
Gibson Dunn, which has successfully challenged the SEC multiple
times.
IEX initially filed its application in mid-September,
prompting a torrent of more than 460 comments. IEX has since
amended its proposal five times.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has
voiced support for the application. Tom Gira, executive vice
president for market regulation at FINRA said it should move
forward, "in the interest of allowing innovation to continue to
exist," at the Reuters Financial Regulation Summit in May.
Jamil Nazarali, head of Citadel Execution Services at
Citadel Securities, one of the largest private U.S. trading
venues, was blunt during a panel discussion on equity market
structure at a Sandler O'Neill conference last week.
"We just think this would be bad for the markets, it's
unfair, and it doesn't belong as a public exchange," he said.
(Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Linda Stern)