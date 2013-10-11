CORRECTED-German firm blocked shipments to U.S. distributor after drug sent for executions

(Corrects paragraph 6 to read '28-country' instead of
By Kevin Murphy
Oct 10 A German manufacturer confirmed on
Thursday that it took the extraordinary step of suspending
shipments of a widely used drug to a U.S. distributor this year
after 20 vials were mistakenly sent to the state of Missouri to
be used in executions.
Drugmaker Fresenius Kabi said shipments of the
anesthetic propofol were halted to a Louisiana distributor for 4
1/2 months through mid-March because the company feared the
European Union would ban export of the drug altogether if it was
used in executions.
"We felt it was important to make sure it was restricted to
the healthcare professionals," said Geoffrey Fenton, a U.S.
spokesman for the firm.
Propofol, which is mostly made in Europe, is administered
about 50 million times a year in the United States during
various surgical procedures, according to the manufacturer.
The Death Penalty Information Center said Missouri had been
expected to become the first U.S. state to use the drug in an
execution scheduled for Oct. 23.
The death penalty is banned in the European Union, and the
28-country bloc, of which Germany is a part, bans the export of
drugs for use in executions.
Fresenius Kabi said it had stopped shipments to Louisiana
distributor Morris & Dickson LLC from Nov. 1, 2012 to mid-March,
2013 after the U.S. firm inadvertently sent a carton containing
20 vials to Missouri's department of corrections.
The German company confirmed it had suspended the shipments
a day after Missouri announced that it would return the drugs to
the distributor. Missouri is taking the unusual step some 11
months after the distributor frantically pleaded for the return
of the vials, according to emails recently made public.
A leading death penalty expert, Richard Dieter, executive
director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said he had
never heard of a drug firm suspending shipments to a distributor
over their possible use in U.S. executions.
The move shows how U.S. states and suppliers of drugs are
coming under strong pressure from big pharmaceutical companies,
especially in Europe, not to use supplies in executions.
The campaign against the death penalty has forced
death-penalty states to change the drugs they use in lethal
injections, find new supplies of existing drugs, or buy drugs
from lightly regulated compounding pharmacies.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri Foundation
filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections on Oct. 4
in an attempt to obtain information about the state's supply of
propofol.
According to one of the documents posted on the ACLU's
website the distributor mistakenly sent propofol to the
department of corrections on Sept. 26 or 27, 2012.
A salesperson for the distributor spent the "entire day" on
Nov. 1 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, attempting
in vain to retrieve the propofol, according to an email sent to
George Lombardi, director of the department of corrections, from
Dale Kelley, vice president of purchasing at Morris & Dickson.
In the email, Kelley said Fresenius Kabi had suspended
distribution of propofol to Morris & Dickson, a move that would
"cause irreparable harm to the medical community which we
serve."
The email said the suspension would affect thousands of
patients in need of the anesthetic at more than 600 hospitals in
the Midwest and southern United States.
"Please - Please - Please HELP ...this system failure - a
mistake - 1 carton of 20 vials - is going to affect thousands of
Americans," he wrote.
The salesperson was told that approval to give the drug back
had to come from Lombardi or Missouri Governor Jay Nixon,
according to the email from Kelley to Lombardi.
The suspension did not end up restricting supply of propofol
in the United States because Fresenius Kabi delivered the drug
directly to hospitals rather to the distributor, Fenton said.
An audit was conducted of Morris & Dickson to ensure the
sale of the drug to prisons would not happen again and then
supplies to the distributor were resumed, he said.
Fresenius Kabi sells propofol to a total of 14 U.S.
distributors, which agree not to sell the drug to jails and
prisons, Fenton said.
Missouri state officials did not respond to requests to
comment about the incident.
The state had been expected to use propofol for the
execution of convicted murderer Allen Nicklasson scheduled for
Oct. 23, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
