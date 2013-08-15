Running short of execution drug, Ohio considers new method

Aug 15 Ohio plans to use a new drug or
combination of drugs for executing inmates by lethal injection
because its supply of pentobarbital is about to expire,
according to a court filing.
Federal Judge Gregory Frost in Columbus, Ohio, disclosed the
state's intentions in a court filing Monday, although the filing
was not reported until Thursday. He did not say how the state
would execute death row inmates. Frost said lawyers for the
state discussed the issue in a conference call last week.
State lawyers said the new execution method would be in
place by no later than Oct. 4, in time for the scheduled
execution of Ronald Phillips on Nov. 14. It will not be in place
in time for the scheduled execution of Harry Mitts, Jr. on Sept.
25, the judge's order said.
The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction did not
respond to a Reuters request on Thursday for comment on the
filing.
Ohio and other states where capital punishment is legal have
reported difficulty finding companies that manufacture
pentobarbital. Ohio officials have said the state will run out
by the end of September.
Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck LLC manufactures the
drug and refuses to supply it for executions because the
European Union, of which Denmark is a member, forbids the death
penalty.
Frost's filing came as part of ongoing legal challenges
filed by Ohio death row inmates.