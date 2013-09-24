UPDATE 1-Ohio to use last of lethal drug supply for execution Wednesday

By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND, Sept 24 Ohio is scheduled to use its
last dose of a lethal drug to execute convicted murderer Harry
Mitts Jr. on Wednesday, the latest state forced to find
alternative methods after the foreign pharmaceutical supplier
cut off supplies due to objections to use of the drug for
capital punishment.
Ohio's supply of pentobarbital will expire at the end of
September and will no longer be legal for executions, said
Corrections Department spokeswoman JoEllen Smith.
Mitts, 66, who has been on death row for more than 18 years
for the murder of two men, would be the last Ohio inmate to be
executed under the state's existing drug protocol.
The Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck LLC, which
manufactures pentobarbital, is refusing to supply more of the
drug for executions in the United States because of European
Union opposition to the death penalty.
The state has pledged to have a new execution drug protocol
in place in October before its next scheduled execution, of
Ronald Phillips, on Nov. 14.
Other U.S. states have also altered the drugs used in
executions, juggled the combinations of drugs and sought to buy
new supplies overseas or from different drug companies.
Before 2011, several states used the anesthetic sodium
thiopental as part of their lethal injections. But Hospira Inc
halted production of the drug that year, forcing states to look
elsewhere for drugs that could be used for lethal injections.
Many turned to pentobarbital, which now also is in short supply.
Texas, which executes more people than any other state, said
in August that its supply of pentobarbital also would expire at
the end of September, allowing it to conduct only one more
execution with the drug, on Sept. 26. But criminal justice
department spokesman Jason Clark, said on Tuesday the state's
supply of the drug was not expiring this month after all. He did
not explain what had changed since August.
Mitts was sentenced on Nov. 21, 1994, for the murder of John
A. Bryant and an Ohio policeman, Dennis Glivar. He was also
convicted of the attempted murder of two other Ohio policemen.
Prosecutors in his case said Mitts, who is white, is a
racist who allowed two white people to flee unharmed before
shooting Bryant, a black man, and that he used racial epithets
throughout the police standoff.
Ohio's Republican Governor John Kasich, who has commuted the
sentences of four men on death row to life in prison without
parole since 2011, did not commute Mitts's sentence.
Mitts would be the 26th person executed in the United States
so far this year and the third in Ohio. There are 146 men and
one woman on the state's death row.
Prison guards have been keeping Mitts under watch around the
clock in recent days after an Ohio death row inmate committed
suicide in August, three days before his scheduled execution.