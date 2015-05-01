Oklahoma will not say if it has returned lethal injection drug

May 1 Oklahoma does not plan to reveal whether
it has abided by the request of a drug maker to return a
sedative it uses in its executions that is also at the center of
a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, officials said on Friday.
Akorn Inc sent a letter to the Oklahoma Attorney
General in March saying the use of its drug midazolam for
executions violated U.S. drug protocols and asked the state to
return what it had purchased.
Oklahoma officials said the state could not comment due to
laws that prohibit discussing the lethal injection drugs.
"Drug manufacturers are being pressured by anti-death
penalty activists, making it increasingly difficult for states
like Oklahoma to secure the drugs necessary to carry out the
lethal injection process," said attorney general's office
spokesman Aaron Cooper.
In the case at the Supreme Court, lawyers for three
convicted murderers in Oklahoma told justices this week
midazolam is unsuitable for use in executions because it cannot
achieve the level of unconsciousness required for surgery.
They say using midazolam violates the U.S. Constitution's
Eighth Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.
The state argued the drug is appropriate and necessary given the
difficulties it is facing in acquiring lethal injection drugs.
Midazolam has been used in executions in Oklahoma, Florida,
Ohio and Arizona.
The Supreme Court decision is expected by the end of June.
In March, Akorn said it was banning sales of midazolam to
prison systems and calling on its wholesalers to do the same,
saying it strongly objected to the use of its products in
capital punishment.
Executions in Oklahoma came under greater scrutiny after the
flawed lethal injection a year ago of convicted murderer Clayton
Lockett, who received midazolam and was seen twisting on the
death chamber gurney after medical staff improperly placed the
IV line.
Citing ethical reasons, drugmakers, mostly from Europe,
began about four years ago banning sales of drugs for use in
executions. States were forced to find new combinations and
turned to lightly regulated compounding pharmacies, which can
mix chemicals, for their execution drugs.
Another barrier was set up in March when the largest
association of U.S. pharmacists approved a measure urging
members to avoid participating in executions.
States have been considering alternatives, such as revising
the use of firing squads, the electric chair and gas chambers.
(Reporting by Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City and Jon Herskovitz
in Austin, Texas; Editing by Doina Chiacu)