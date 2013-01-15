Virginia set to execute inmate who opted for electric chair

| PORTSMOUTH, Va.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. Jan 15 Virginia plans to use
its electric chair on Wednesday for the first time in nearly
three years to execute an inmate who pleaded guilty to two
prison murders and threatened to continue killing until he
received the death penalty.
Robert Charles Gleason Jr., 42, chose electrocution over
lethal injection, the more commonly used method to carry out
executions in the United States. Virginia last used the electric
chair in March 2010.
Gleason waived appeals and volunteered to be executed over
the objections of his former court-appointed attorneys, who
argue that his time spent in solitary confinement while on death
row has left him unable to make rational decisions.
State and federal courts have so far rejected efforts by the
attorneys to halt the execution and have Gleason ruled mentally
incompetent. Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell said last week he
would not intervene.
"Gleason has expressed no remorse for these horrific
murders," McDonnell said in a statement on Friday. "He has been
found competent by the appropriate courts to make all of these
decisions."
Gleason was serving life in prison without parole for a 2007
murder when he admitted to using strips from bed sheets to bind
and strangle fellow inmate Harvey Watson, 63, at Virginia's
Wallens Ridge State Prison in May 2009.
Gleason told authorities he timed that murder for the second
anniversary of his earlier homicide, according to court records.
He said he was able to tie Watson's hands without a struggle
by saying it was part of an escape plan. He taunted Watson
before he strangled him by pressing a urine-soaked sponge onto
his face and a sock into his mouth, court records said.
ANOTHER STRANGULATION
While awaiting sentencing, Gleason attacked another inmate
in July 2010 at the super maximum-security Red Onion State
Prison, court records said.
Gleason said he asked Aaron A. Cooper, 26, to try on a
"religious necklace," which Gleason threaded through a wire
fence separating the inmates' solitary recreation pens.
Gleason testified that he choked Cooper through the fence
"till he turned purple," waited for his color to come back and
then proceeded to choke Cooper to death.
The second strangulation prompted a federal wrongful death
lawsuit by Cooper's mother, who accuses corrections employees of
giving Gleason the chance to murder her son after Gleason told
guards he would kill again.
The state Attorney General's Office has said Gleason
indicated during court proceedings for the prison murders that
he planned to keep killing unless he was given the death
penalty. Earlier this month, Gleason told a federal judge he did
not want a lawyer and his execution should not be delayed.
But his former attorneys argued Gleason has a long history
of mental illness, including several suicide attempts and at
least two admissions to a psychiatric facility, as well as
alcohol and drug abuse.
The execution is set for 9 p.m. on Wednesday (0200 GMT
Thursday) at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt. If
carried out, it will be the first execution in the United States
this year.
The oak armchair in which Gleason will be secured with
leather straps is the same chair Virginia used for its first
electrocution, which was carried out at the old Virginia State
Penitentiary in 1908. The way the chair delivers the electric
shocks was updated in 1991.
Of the 1,320 executions since the U.S. death penalty was
reinstated in 1976, only 157 have been by electrocution,
including 30 in Virginia, according to state records and the
Death Penalty Information Center.