Texas to use one drug for executions after alternate supply exhausted

July 10 Texas, which executes more people than
any other U.S. state, said on Tuesday it will switch to using a
single drug in carrying out the death penalty after it exhausted
the usable supply of another drug.
Texas had been using a three-drug cocktail to carry out
executions but will now switch to using only pentobarbital, a
sedative sometimes also used to euthanize animals.
"We will be using a lethal dose of pentobarbital," Jason
Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,
said in an email.
The state was forced to switch after its available supply of
a second drug in the cocktail, pancuronium bromide, expired and
was no longer usable. The next execution in Texas is scheduled
for July 18.