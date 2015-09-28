GE to move engine plant to Canada as U.S. trade bank languishes

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 General Electric Co said on Monday it will move production of large, gas-powered engines to Canada from Waukesha, Wisconsin, along with 350 jobs, because the company cannot access financing from the U.S. Export-Import bank.
In its latest salvo aimed at persuading Congress to renew the trade bank's expired charter, GE said it will invest $265 million in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at a Canadian location yet to be determined.
Export Development Canada will provide export financing support for products made in the new plant, GE said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.