Senate to consider bill to keep Export-Import Bank open

BRIEF-Reed's Inc announces Stefan Freeman as interim CEO
* Reed's Inc says Chris Reed will remain on board of directors and will serve in newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer Source text for eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 30 A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill to keep the Export-Import Bank open for another five years on Wednesday, although the export lender's future remains uncertain given a conservative campaign to close it down.
The 80-year-old bank will be forced to close unless Congress acts to renew its charter by Sept. 30, but critics led by Texas congressman Jeb Hensarling have decried it as corporate welfare.
Supporters say the bank, which offers financing to foreign buyers of U.S. goods and support for U.S. exporters, is vital for small businesses as well as large firms such as aerospace giant Boeing and heavy equipment manufacturers such as General Electric and Caterpillar.
"The Ex-Im Bank creates jobs and helps U.S. businesses, big and small, sell their products overseas at no cost to the federal government," said Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from coal-producing West Virginia, who introduced the bill along with fellow Democrats Joe Donnelly, Mark Warner, Maria Cantwell, Tim Johnson and Tim Kaine and Republicans Mark Kirk and Roy Blunt.
Manchin split off a proposal to ease restrictions on Ex-Im financing for overseas coal-fired plants, which other Democrats had opposed. That amendment would be introduced separately, his office said in a statement.
A senior Senate aide said the chamber would try to get to the bill when lawmakers returns from a five-week summer recess.
If it passes the Democrat-controlled Senate, there is no guarantee a reauthorization bill will come up before the Republican-controlled House, given opposition from senior Republicans including incoming House majority leader Kevin McCarthy as well as Hensarling.
The bill would slightly raise the bank's lending cap to $160 billion from $140 billion over a four-year period and require the Bank to report to Congress on its business plan and risk exposure. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)
ZURICH/LONDON, April 24 Rocked by a shakeup in the Western political order, companies are buying more insurance to protect themselves against the threat of rising protectionism and upheaval to their operations in emerging markets.
SAO PAULO, April 24 Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.