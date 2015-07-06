Boeing says loss of Ex-Im Bank would be competitive disadvantage

WASHINGTON, July 6 Loss of Export-Import Bank
financing would put Boeing Co at a "huge competitive
disadvantage" since its rivals continue to have access to such
financing support, the head of the company's commercial aircraft
division told reporters on Monday.
Ray Conner, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said
Boeing was seeking to reassure its customers that the U.S.
Congress would soon reauthorize the bank's charter, but said the
fact that it had lapsed had created some doubt.
"We absolutely need Ex-Im Bank to compete on a level playing
field," Conner said. "To not have that, we're just tying one
hand behind our back, as far as I'm concerned."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)