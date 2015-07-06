UPDATE 1-Boeing says loss of Ex-Im Bank would be competitive disadvantage

(Adds details, comment by U.S. Commerce Department official)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 6 Loss of U.S. Export-Import
Bank financing would put Boeing Co at a "huge competitive
disadvantage" since its rivals still have access to such
financing support, the head of the company's commercial aircraft
division told reporters on Monday.
Ray Conner, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said
Boeing was seeking to reassure its customers that the U.S.
Congress would soon reauthorize the bank's charter, but said the
fact it had lapsed at the end of last month created some doubt.
"We absolutely need Ex-Im Bank to compete on a level playing
field," Conner said after a ceremony marking delivery of the
first 787 Dreamliner to Vietnam Airlines, an aircraft that was
purchased with the help of Ex-Im financing.
Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Vietnamese
Communist party attended the ceremony at Ronald Reagan National
Airport, along with 200 other U.S. and Vietnamese officials and
industry executives.
"To not have that, we're just tying one hand behind our
back, as far as I'm concerned," Conner said. "The competition is
not going to back away from that kind of financing."
He did not name specific rivals, but said some were
capitalizing on the situation by highlighting uncertainty about
whether Boeing's customers would have access to trade credits in
the future.
Ex-Im Chairman Fred Hochberg told Reuters the bank's staff
was putting together an orderly liquidation plan and completing
transactions that had already been approved, but the lapse of
its charter meant it could not work on any new deals.
Seven conservative Republican senators last week demanded
the bank disclose plans to begin liquidating its assets after
its charter expired amid congressional inaction.
Ex-Im has said it will stay open to continue servicing $112
billion in existing obligations. The agency's operating budget
has been approved through Sept. 30.
Democrats and moderate Republicans hope to revive the trade
bank later this month by attaching charter renewal legislation
to a "must-pass" highway and rail transit funding bill.
Deputy Secretary of Commerce Bruce Andrews told Reuters the
Obama administration was concerned about the lapse of the bank's
charter and hoped lawmakers would restart the bank soon.
"By unilaterally disarming and shutting down the
Export-Import Bank, it creates a market advantage for our
competitors from (countries like) China, Germany and Japan,"
Andrews said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)