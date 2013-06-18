版本:
U.S. court lets stand Ex-Im Bank loan for Air India

WASHINGTON, June 18 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday let stand a decision by the U.S. Export-Import Bank to finance the sale of 30 Boeing wide-body jets to Air India in a legal challenge brought by Delta Air Lines.

"I am gratified by the court's recognition that these transactions should not be impeded by litigation," Fred Hochberg, chairman and president of Ex-Im Bank, said in a statement after the ruling.

However, the court directed the government-run bank to better explain its rationale for the loans, which Delta claimed as a victory in its long-running spat with Ex-Im Bank.
