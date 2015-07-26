UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate backs Ex-Im Bank renewal in procedural vote

(Adds reaction, background)
WASHINGTON, July 26 The U.S. Senate voted on
Sunday to advance legislation that would revive the federal
Export-Import Bank, whose charter expired on June 30 and was not
renewed by Congress, with conservative Republicans pushing to
shut down the bank for good.
By a vote of 67-26, the Senate, in a rare Sunday session,
limited debate on a measure that would reauthorize the federal
credit agency through Sept. 30, 2019. Sixty votes of support
were needed to keep the initiative alive.
The vote demonstrated the Senate's strong backing for
bringing Ex-Im back to life, but its future remains in doubt.
The Republican-controlled Senate still must vote on whether
to attach the measure to revive the bank, which helps U.S.
exporters, to an unrelated bill on highway and mass transit
funding.
Even if that occurs in the coming days, it is not clear
whether the House of Representatives would embrace the bill,
with its controversial Ex-Im provision.
"We are one step closer to keeping American jobs here in
America and not lost to countries like China," Republican
Senator Mark Kirk of Illinois said after voting in favor of
advancing the legislation.
Conservative Republicans, many of them in the House, have
targeted Ex-Im for extinction, claiming it provides corporate
welfare to U.S. companies such as Boeing Co and General
Electric Co.
The Obama administration and many Democrats and Republicans
in Congress support the bank, saying it helps American
companies, large and small, compete against foreign firms whose
governments provide loan guarantees or other supports.
The White House has argued that U.S. companies and workers
would be disadvantaged without the Ex-Im Bank, and that firms in
countries like China would step in and win new business.
Congress' refusal to renew Ex-Im's charter by the end of
last month meant it no longer could make new loans. Unless
Congress acts, the bank will have to shut its doors on Sept. 30,
the end of the fiscal year, when its administrative budget
expires.
Before the Ex-Im vote, the Senate rejected another
Republican-backed effort to advance a measure to repeal
President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare law, widely known as
Obamacare.
