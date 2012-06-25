UPDATE 1-"Wild West" export financing needs taming-Hochberg

* Ex-Im report finds growing "unregulated" export financing
* Practice found in OECD countries and Brazil, India, China
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 25 The United States could lose
exports in sectors ranging from aircraft to power equipment
unless a new international pact is reached to rein in
"unregulated" government export financing, the head of the U.S.
Export-Import Bank said on Monday.
"The international export finance landscape is changing
dramatically, and not in ways that necessarily benefit the
United States," Ex-Im Bank President Fred Hochberg said in a
speech. "Export finance is increasingly like the Wild West,
where rules are loosely followed, if at all."
Hochberg said the bank recently examined government export
credit practices around the world and "found a stunning increase
in the amount of ECA (export credit agency) financing that is
happening underground and in the dark."
That's true even among members of the developed country club
known as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD), which established guidelines in 1978 for
government export credit agencies, Hochberg said.
The OECD "framework was effective for decades, but our
report clearly shows that it is showing its age," he said.
"Our study estimated that there was roughly $100 billion in
unregulated OECD export financing and an additional $60 billion
from the BIC (Brazil, India, China) countries," Hochberg said.
Ex-Im's study found that OECD-regulated financing has
dropped from two-thirds to one-third of global export finance
over the past decade and "is continuing to fall," Hochberg said.
The United States and China recently launched export credit
talks with the goal of reaching a deal by the end of 2014.
Those have been expanded to include countries in Europe and
other members of the OECD, although negotiations are still at an
early technical stage, Hochberg said.
Unlike many competitors, the Ex-Im Bank only provides
financing to support particular export deals, he said.
But other government credit agencies offer financing to
promote any number of long-term national interests, such as
increased access to natural resources, future inbound
investment, and creating a better overall environment for
certain national champions, Hochberg said.
"It's a wink and a nod. Finance now for future benefits,"
Hochberg said.
Examples include a $100 million loan by Canada's export
credit agency to Colombian petroleum company Ecopetrol, "with
the understanding that Canadian companies will get a first look
in future investment and procurement decisions," Hochberg said.
"Or when Japan's ECA delivered $200 million to India to
finance clean energy projects, with the expectation that more
Japanese technologies will eventually be used by India."
The U.S. Congress recently renewed the Ex-Im Bank's charter
over the objections of some conservative Republicans, who called
it a form of corporate welfare and argued the government should
have no role in helping finance exports.
The reauthorization bill gradually raises Ex-Im Bank's
credit exposure cap to $140 billion, from $100 billion
previously, and Hochberg argued in his speech the United States
would need all that fire power.
"Believe me, China and other countries will not be shy about
using any tool, as much as they can and for as long as they can,
to put their people to work," Hochberg said.
The Ex-Im study also found many international buyers believe
China and other developing countries are only 3-5 years from
matching U.S. quality in some high-value goods.
"They're already getting closer with their advanced
industrial equipment. And airplanes and avionics, our number one
export and a huge source of American jobs, could well be next,"
Hochberg said.