U.S. group steps up effort to shut down Export-Import bank

* Club for Growth claims market-distoring subsidies
* Tries to prevent bank from having lending quorum
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 16 A conservative free-market
political group on Tuesday stepped up its effort to shut down
the U.S. Export-Import Bank, less than a year after Congress
voted to renew the bank's charter.
The Club for Growth urged Senate Republican Leader Mitch
McConnell to block the nomination of Fred Hochberg to lead the
bank for another four years and to block two other nominations
that President Barack Obama has not made yet.
The Ex-Im bank provides loans, guarantees and other
financing to help U.S. manufacturers such as Boeing,
General Electric and Caterpillar export their
goods.
Club for Growth President Chris Chocola called the bank "a
slush fund for market-distorting subsidies that pick winners and
losers in the private sector."
"Senator McConnell should demand a plan to wind down the
Export-Import Bank and not enable it to continue to hand out
massive amounts of corporate welfare benefiting a few select
industries," Chocola said in a statement.
Club for Growth led an unsuccessful effort last year to shut
down the nearly 80-year-old bank when the charter was up for
renewal, forcing the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National
Association of Manufacturers to rally to the bank's defense.
Congress kept Ex-Im on a short lease by only renewing the
charter through September 2014 but also voted to gradually raise
its lending cap by 40 percent to $140 billion.
The terms of Hochberg, who is chairman of the board and
president of the bank, and two other of the bank's five board
members expired in January, although the bank's charter allows
them to serve an additional six months.
Barney Keller, a Club for Growth spokesman, said the group's
new strategy is to try to deny the bank an operating quorum by
blocking Hochberg and other nominations.
"It's our understanding if the bank doesn't have a quorum,
it can't make loans," Keller said.
McConnell's office did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on Club for Growth's stance. Last year, he voted
against renewing the bank's charter, giving the group hope he
will join them in their effort to cripple the bank.
U.S. business groups plan to send a letter this week urging
the Senate to act quickly on Hochberg's nomination, said
Christopher Wenk, senior director for international policy at
the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
"It's unfortunate that people are coming out swinging on
this right now because we just went through this battle last
year," Wenk said. "Ex-Im obviously plays a vital role for
exporters. Not just big companies, but medium- and small-sized
companies in particular depend on Ex-Im financing."
Daniel Reilly, Ex-Im's senior vice president for
communications, said shutting down the bank "would amount to
unilateral disarmament" because foreign export credit agencies
will not stop their support their companies.
"The Export Import Bank is a self-sustaining agency that
supported over 255,000 American jobs last year, while delivering
$1.1 billion to the U.S. Treasury. Eighty-eight percent of all
transactions last year benefited small businesses," he said.
The Senate Banking Committee has not yet announced a date
for a hearing on Hochberg's nomination.