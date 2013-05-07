U.S. Senator urges quick action on Ex-Im nominee Hochberg

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 7 Senate Banking Committee
Chairman Tim Johnson on Tuesday warned the U.S. Export-Import
Bank could be forced to stop operations in two months unless the
Senate quickly approves the nomination of Fred Hochberg as
president of the government-run bank.
"If we do not again confirm Mr. Hochberg before July 20, we
run the risk of leaving the bank without a quorum to act on many
of the transactions before it, which will hurt American workers
and exporters," Johnson, a South Dakota Democrat, said at a
hearing on the nomination.
The Ex-Im Bank provides loans, loan guarantees and other
types of financing to help big U.S. companies such as Boeing and
GE, as well as many small and medium-sized U.S. companies, to
export their goods around the world.
The bank needs a quorum of at least three of its five board
of directors to approve transactions. In addition to Hochberg,
the terms of two other board members expire in July and
President Barack Obama has not yet nominated replacements.
The conservative free-market group Club for Growth tried
last year to persuade Congress to shut down Ex-Im Bank, which it
views as government welfare for big corporations.
But after U.S. business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce and the National Association of Exporters rallied to
the bank's defense, lawmakers in both the Senate and the House
of Representative voted on a bipartisan basis to renew Ex-Im's
charter through September 2014.
Club for Growth's strategy this year is to encourage
like-minded lawmakers to block action on Hochberg and other
Ex-Im nominees to deny the bank an operating quorum.
That would "threaten the export sales of the thousands of
U.S. companies and the hundreds of thousands of American jobs
that depend directly or indirectly on the Ex-Im Bank's export
financing," the U.S. Chamber and a dozen other business groups
said in a letter to the Senate Banking Committee last month.
At the hearing on Tuesday, Johnson noted in 2009 the Senate
unanimously approved Hochberg's nomination on voice vote, less
than a month after he was nominated.
"I am hopeful that the Committee and Senate will once again
move as expeditiously," Johnson said.