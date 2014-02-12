UPDATE 2-One missing after blast at Chevron gas well in Pennsylvania

By Elizabeth Daley
PITTSBURGH Feb 12 One person was injured and
another was missing after an explosion and fire on Tuesday at a
natural gas well owned by Chevron Corp in southwestern
Pennsylvania, a company spokesman said.
The blast occurred around 6:45 a.m. local time at Chevron
Appalachia's Lanco 7H well in Dunkard Township, about 50 miles
(80 km) south of Pittsburgh.
"One employee of a contractor is currently unaccounted for
and another contractor employee was taken to the hospital for
minor injuries and has since been released," Chevron spokesman
Kent Robertson said in an email.
The Lanco well pad has three natural gas wells. Nineteen
workers were on the well pad during the explosion, Robertson
said, adding a fire continued to burn.
"At the time of the incident, preparations were being made
to run tubing, which is often done prior to bringing wells into
production," Robertson said.
There was no drilling or hydraulic fracturing at the time,
he said.
Robertson said the company did not immediately know the
cause of the explosion. Wild Well Control, an organization
trained specifically to deal with natural gas explosions, was on
site, he said.
"Chevron's primary concern at this point is to contain the
fire and ensure the safety of its employees, contractors and the
surrounding community," Robertson said.