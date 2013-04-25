RPT-Railroad embankment, quick evacuation, likely saved lives in Texas blast

By Tim Gaynor and Colleen Jenkins
WEST, Texas, April 25 When Dr George N. Smith
saw a plume of smoke rise from a Texas fertilizer plant, he
rushed to the nursing home where he worked to save the elderly
residents.
He and others quickly moved 127 residents from the side
facing the plant, which was less than a quarter mile (400
metres) away, to the other side of the building away from the
plant.
"I didn't ever anticipate an explosion," Smith said. "I was
just trying to get them away from the toxic chemicals."
When the plant exploded, the windows on the side closest to
the plant blew in. On the other side windows blew out.
"Had they been in the rooms where the windows blew in, they
probably all would have been killed," Smith said in a telephone
interview.
Lives were probably saved by the quick thinking of Smith and
some other people in West, Texas, who acted during the 22
minutes between the first report of a fire at the plant and a
massive explosion, residents and authorities said.
Fourteen people were killed in the explosion on April 17 at
West Fertilizer Co, where hazardous materials such as dry
ammonium nitrate and liquid anhydrous ammonia were stored. About
200 people were injured. The cause of the fire and explosion
have not been determined. (for a map of the various locations
near the explosion site, see)
Eleven of the 14 people killed were firefighters or
paramedics who had rushed to help put out the fire. Four of the
dead had just taken their final exam at an emergency medical
technician class in West and gone to the blaze. They would have
graduated from the class the next day.
Only three people other than first responders died from the
fire and blast, according to the casualties list. They were a
man rounding up horses in a pasture next to the plant, and two
residents of a nearby apartment complex. A 96-year-old male
resident of the nursing home died en route to the hospital after
being evacuated, but the cause of death was not trauma.
WHY SO FEW CASUALTIES?
A question asked repeatedly in this Czech-American farming
town of 2,700 people is: Why so few casualties in the
residential area near the enormous blast?
There are several reasons, according to dozens of interviews
with residents, police, firefighters and investigators.
A railroad track embankment shielded residents from the
exploding plant. The town's siren alerted many people to scurry
outside on a cool, clear evening to see the raging fire.
Impromptu evacuations after people saw the blaze moved many
people away from the blast. The evening explosion meant that
children were not attending a nearby school.
The first 911 call came in at 7:29 p.m., according to
records examined by Reuters.
"I am trying to call in a fire in West. It's the West
Fertilizer plant," a female voice said calmly. "There's smoke
coming out of the top of the building. You can hear the fire
alarm going off."
At 7:51 p.m., a panicked woman called to report the
explosion, and the 911 center was quickly flooded with calls.
"Our house exploded," she said. "We need to get out of the house
... There's a freaking cloud. Look at that! Holy shit, something
exploded. There's a fire," she said, and began to cry.
Luck saved some people from serious injury or death.
Volunteer firefighter Steve Vanek was in a business meeting
when his pager went off signaling a fire. Because he was further
away from the plant than some other first responders, he did not
get there before the blast, and survived.
"I was about a quarter mile away in a fire truck when it
exploded," said Vanek, who owns a glass company in town and also
serves as temporary mayor.
Grandmother Vivian Green had slipped out of her house
minutes before the blast to spin the reels on a video gaming
machine at a game room downtown and away from the plant.
"God had his hand on me," Green said, echoing the view of
many residents in this devoutly religious community.
While classes were not in session at the middle school near
the plant which was destroyed in the blast, many residents of a
22-unit apartment complex nearby were home from work.
RAILROAD TRACK BERM
Trooper D.L. Wilson of the Texas Department of Public Safety
said he is convinced that a railroad track embankment along the
side of the plant facing the residential area saved lives.
The railroad track is located on top of an eight-foot-
(2.4-metre-) tall berm that Wilson said deflected most of the
force of the blast up into the air rather than toward the
residential area.
"I have been down in that area and the blast went up," he
said. "If that blast hadn't have gone up over the railroad
track, it would have leveled more houses."
Wilson and others said the size and intensity of the initial
fire, including the heat felt nearby, prompted people to flee or
organize evacuations of the vulnerable.
While four of the 18 people in the EMT class went to the
fire at the plant and were killed, the rest went to the
apartment complex to warn residents.
Listening to music at their home, paramedic Bryce Reed and
his wife Brittany, a nurse, heard the siren and jumped into
their truck wearing flip flops and shorts to warn people nearby.
"Get your kids and go!" the couple said they yelled at apartment
complex residents. The Reeds were about 50 to 75 yards (metres)
from the plant when the blast rocked their car.
Korean War veteran Willie Zahirniak and his wife Beulah live
just 300 yards (metres) from the fertilizer plant. Seeing smoke
billowing out of the inferno, they piled into a pickup. The
blast shoved their truck sideways as they drove down the road.
"I have been to Korea. I saw a lot of artillery, but never a
blast like that," Zahirniak said. The couple went back to their
house and found it largely destroyed, except for a glass display
cabinet with china angels his wife had collected.
Curiosity may have saved many people from more serious
injuries, residents said. Raymond Kolar said a neighbor called
his wife Tina out of their house to look at the smoke from the
fire, saving her from flying glass when plant exploded.
Roman Catholic Priest Boniface Onjefu said that despite the
devastating loss of life and property, the community was spared
even greater harm.
In his sermon on Sunday, he recounted how the day after the
blast, a wind pushed the poisonous fumes away from town. Then, a
light rain fell to cool down the fire.
"God heard our prayers in West," he said.