BOSTON Nov 5 The messages that accused Boston
Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside walls of
the boat he hid in during a police manhunt four days after the
attack were intended to explain his actions should he die, his
lawyers argued.
The accused bomber, who faces the possibility of execution
if convicted on charges tied to the April 15 attack that killed
three people and injured 264, did not intend to incite further
violence with messages including "the U.S. government is killing
our innocent civilians" and "I can't stand to see such evil go
unpunished," defense attorneys said in court papers filed late
on Monday.
"On their face, Mr. Tsarnaev's alleged words simply state
the motive for his actions, a declaration in anticipation of his
own death. There is no express call for others to take up arms,"
the 20-year-old defendant's lawyers said.
Prosecutors have argued that Tsarnaev poses both a safety
risk to prison officials and that his words could inspire others
to plan attacks similar to the Boston Marathon incident, where
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his other brother, Tamerlan, planted a
pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the crowded finish
line.
"While the government may view these words as an implied
'clarion call' to other would-be radicals ... it was law
enforcement that originally leaked existence of the alleged boat
writings to the press and it is the government that continues to
broadcast the 'clarion' by repeating, emphasizing, and
attributing inspirational significance to these words," the
filing said.
A June filing by prosecutors, which charged Tsarnaev with
the April 15 bombing and the murder of a university police
officer three days later, provided detail on the messages the
ethnic Chechen, who had lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts, wrote
as he hid in a boat dry-docked in Watertown, Massachusetts.
The notes also included "we Muslims are one body, you hurt
one you hurt us all" and "stop killing our innocent people and
we will stop."
Tamerlan Tsarnaev died after a late night gun battle with
police on April 18, as the two brothers were preparing to flee
the city. Dzhokhar escaped that fight and hid in the boat in
Watertown, prompting a day-long lockdown of most of the Boston
area.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has pleaded not guilty to all charges.