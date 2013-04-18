Boston Marathon medals go on eBay, manufacturer disgusted

| BOSTON, April 18
BOSTON, April 18 Several gold-colored medals
strung on yellow-and-blue ribbons for runners of Monday's Boston
Marathon were being offered for sale on eBay on Thursday,
listings the manufacturer described as "disgusting" because of
the twin bombings at the finish line.
Dan Ashworth, president and owner of Ashworth Awards of
North Attleborough, Massachusetts, which has made medals and
pins for the marathon for the past 31 years, said passersby may
have picked up medals in the chaos and could be trying to profit
from them. Some were fetching bids of more than $500.
"It's pretty disgusting," Ashworth said. "I don't think any
marathoner would sell their medal."
eBay Inc spokeswoman Kari Ramirez said the company
"does not allow listings that graphically portray, glorify or
attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering," and that the
company was "deeply saddened by the Boston tragedy."
The bombings killed three people and injured 176 others.
Ramirez said eBay's teams were monitoring related listings
to ensure "they comply with our policies and also taking into
account reports from our community members."
The company said it evaluates whether to remove listings on
a case-by-case basis and a spokeswoman did not respond to a
question on whether it was considering blocking the medal
listings.
The Boston Marathon, run for its 117th consecutive year on
Monday, is one of the most prestigious in the sport and attracts
runners from all over the world. It requires most runners to
qualify by having run fast times in other marathons. Many
runners spend years trying to meet the standard.
Ashworth's company produced some 26,000 medals for the
marathon. He said he had been waiting near the finish line,
first for his wife and then her sister, who completed the
marathon nine minutes before the explosions.
Boston police spokeswoman Angeline Richardson said the
department had not been notified of any thefts. Marathon
spokesman Marc Davis also said he was unaware of such a theft.