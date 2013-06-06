N.Y. Post sued for libel for Boston bombing 'Bag Men' story

| BOSTON, June 6
BOSTON, June 6 Two men whom the New York Post
labeled as "Bag Men" in a front-page photo shortly after April's
fatal Boston Marathon bomb attack have sued the newspaper for
libel.
The Post reported three days after the bombing that federal
investigators were seeking the pair, 16-year-old Salaheddin
Barhoum and 24-year-old Yassine Zaimi. The story ran just hours
before the FBI released photos of the actual suspects they were
pursuing.
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, names the Post and five of
its journalists, and seeks unspecified monetary damages. Post
officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Barhoum and Zaimi, both avid runners, had gone to watch the
finish of the April 15 marathon, which attracts thousands of
spectators to downtown Boston. They left shortly after the
winners crossed the finish line and about two hours before a
pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs exploded, killing three
people and injuring more than 260.
A massive investigation followed the blasts, the largest
attack on U.S. soil since hijackers flew planes into the World
Trade Center and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. Police and FBI
investigators called on witnesses from the packed scene to
submit photos of the area before the bombs detonated, and early
on said they believed the bombs had been carried to the site in
bags.
Two days after the blast, Barhoum and Zaimi learned that a
photo showing them near the site had been circulated on social
media websites, according to the lawsuit. Each man went
separately to his local police department to explain his
presence at the finish of the race.
After questioning, police released each man in the early
morning of April 18 after telling them they were not suspects,
the lawsuit said.
Later that morning, each was stunned to see his image on the
cover of the News Corp paper under the headline "Bag
Men: Feds seek this duo pictured at Boston Marathon," according
to their lawsuit filed in Suffolk County Superior Court.
Zaimi, the older of the pair, first saw the paper when he
arrived at work.
"He immediately started shaking, his mouth went dry, and he
felt as though he was having a panic attack," according to the
lawsuit.
Barhoum was on vacation from school that week and learned of
the newspaper article when he returned from a track meet to find
a large crowd of media at his home.
"The plaintiffs were not suspects and were not being sought
by law enforcement," the lawsuit contends. "The Post had no
basis whatsoever to suggest that they were, especially in light
of a warning on Wednesday to news media, by federal authorities,
to exercise caution in reporting about this very matter."
The Post's editor in April defended the cover, saying it
identified two men police were seeking. "We did not identify
them as suspects," said the editor, Col Allan.
Hours after the Post published the photo and article, the
FBI released pictures of two other men later identified as
ethnic Chechen brothers Tamerlan Tsarnaev and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev,
whom it named as suspects in the bombing.
The two are suspected of having killed a police officer at
the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and engaging in a gun
battle with police in Watertown, Massachusetts, that night.
Tamerlan, 26, died in the fight, while Dzhokhar, 19, was
arrested on April 19 after a day-long manhunt that locked down
much of the Boston area.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is in a prison hospital west of Boston,
awaiting trial on charges that carry the threat of the death
penalty.