UPDATE 1-A shaken Boston mostly gets back to work; 12-block crime scene

By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, April 16 Shaken but determined,
Bostonians struggled to get back to their workday routines on
Tuesday, the day after a twin bombing wreaked havoc during the
city's world-famous marathon and led to the closure of a wide
area of Boston's city center.
The explosions, which killed three people and injured
dozens, tore apart a cherished annual event and made the return
from a three-day weekend difficult for many commuters.
Despite the horror that unfolded at the finish line of the
117th Boston Marathon on Patriots' Day, a Massachusetts state
holiday, some wanted to get back to work as a message of
defiance to the perpetrators of the attack.
"I simply refuse to let a few deranged people intimidate me
and get me away from my routine," said George Meier, 56, an
information technology manager for a Boston pharmaceutical
company.
Ropes & Gray LLP, one of Boston's most prestigious law
firms, reported high attendance even though its main office is
just a few blocks from where the bombs exploded, said Brad Malt,
chairman of the firm's management committee.
Douglas MacLean admitted plodding through the work day,
still shaking off the close call he had while running his 21st
Boston Marathon.
The 46-year-old lawyer, head of Armor Law Group that advises
hedge funds and private equity firms, was just a few hundred
yards shy of the finish line when the first bomb exploded.
He now plans on going on a family vacation he considered not
taking because he thought he was too busy.
"I want to be with my family," MacLean said. "I'm alive and
definitely have a different view on life right now."
CRIME SCENE NARROWED
To be sure, some of the city's biggest financial service
firms had to keep workers at home because their offices are near
or within a 12-block crime scene at Copley Square, where the two
bombs exploded Monday afternoon, ripping indiscriminately
through spectators, race officials and runners.
"We want you to live your life. We want you to be vigilant.
There is no reason not to come into the city," said Boston
Police Commissioner Ed Davis, who narrowed the cordoned-off area
to about 12 blocks from an initial 15.
Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said the state would be
open for business, "but it will not be business as usual." He
told commuters using public transport to expect a beefed-up
police presence, including random searches of packages, bags,
and backpacks.
Sam New, a 31-year-old nonprofit worker near Boston's
financial district, said he didn't change his commuting routine
at all.
"There was a lot of hysteria right after the attack, but I
think people have calmed down," New said.
Cab driver Gary Buchanan, 57, said Boston was a "ghost town"
in the hours after the worst bombing on U.S. soil since security
was tightened after the hijacked plane attacks of Sept. 11,
2001. "It was dead," Buchanan said Tuesday morning after
completing a 12-hour shift.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
At Fidelity Investments, which manages $1.7 trillion in U.S.
investment assets, spokesman Adam Banker said an investment
center would be closed on Tuesday because it lies within the
no-go zone. But money managers for funds such as Contrafund
and Magellan work at offices in another
section of the city and would report to their jobs.
Fortunately it was vacation week for many of the area's
schools, making commuter traffic much lighter than usual. But
Boston is a busy destination for school children and their
parents looking for something to do.
The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, located on the edge of
the city's financial district, on Tuesday considered shutting
down during a weekly manager's meeting.
"We asked, 'Do we open or do we close?'" said Shawn Ford,
executive director of the museum. "We said, 'Damn it, We're
open.' People will come here to learn what the Boston patriots
sacrificed for us to give us this freedom."