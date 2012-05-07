版本:
US House could vote Wednesday on Ex-imbank deal -aide

WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday on a bipartisan deal to renew the U.S. Export-Import Bank for three years, a House leadership aide said on Monday.

House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, a Virginia Republican, and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, reached the deal on Friday, signaling a likely end to months of uncertainty over the future of the government bank.

