US Grain Exports-Corn sales hit 14-week high as Mexico buys

* Corn sales largest since April on big purchase by Mexico * Soybean sales second-lowest of 2012, below forecasts * Wheat sales top expectations, largest in 7 weeks Aug 9 U.S. corn export sales jumped to a 14-week high last week in the biggest week of sales since an historic drought began decimating the U.S. crop, ultimately lifting prices to all-time highs, government data on Thursday showed. The sales were bolstered by a huge purchase by Mexico, the largest single-day purchase of U.S. corn in two decades. Net corn export sales in the week ended Aug. 2 totaled 174,700 tonnes for shipment in the current marketing year which concludes at the end of the month, and 928,700 tonnes for 2012/13 shipment, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. USDA did not include a 533,400-tonne sale to Mexico for 2013/14 shipment, which was reported under the agency's daily reporting guidelines. If that sale were included, the week's sales tally would be the second largest in at least 10 months, according to USDA data. Net soybean export sales last week totaled 300,300 tonnes, up 22 percent from the prior week's nine-month low but the second-lowest weekly tally this year. The sales, which included 105,100 tonnes for shipment by the end of the month and 195,200 tonnes for 2012/13 shipment, were below trade estimates for 350,000 to 450,000 tonnes. Top importer China was the week's biggest buyer. Net U.S. wheat export sales rose to a seven-week high of 665,300 tonnes, up 28 percent from the previous week and above trade expectations for 450,000 to 550,000 tonnes. LINKS: * USDA export sales data * U.S. corn weekly export sales * U.S. soybean weekly export sales * U.S. wheat weekly export sales * U.S. weekly export sales