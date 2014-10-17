UPDATE 1-U.S. Ex-Im Bank backed $1.7 bln in civil aviation deals since FY12

(Adds comparison data)
By Andrea Shalal
COATESVILLE, Pa. Oct 16 The embattled U.S.
Export-Import Bank on Thursday said it authorized $1.7 billion
in financing to support U.S. exports of helicopters, business
jets and agricultural aircraft since fiscal 2012, aiding a
sector hit hard by the 2008 financial crisis.
Ex-Im Bank President Fred Hochberg said the financing helped
companies such as United Technologies Corp unit Sikorsky
Aircraft by giving their customers access to the same kind of
export credit financing offered by competitors.
"We want to make sure that when Sikorsky is competing with
Airbus, that it's a level playing field. People need to know
that financing is available," he told Reuters during a visit to
a Sikorsky plant in rural Pennsylvania on Thursday.
The bank has come under attack from some Republicans, who
view it as big business welfare and want it wound down.
Supporters say it plays a vital role in driving exports.
Hochberg, who visited the Toulouse facility of European
airplane maker Airbus last week, said the bank's
financing for general aviation deals would reach $2 billion by
the end of the year, doubling a target set in February 2013.
That compares to $160 million in similar deals financed in
fiscal 2010 and $105 million in fiscal 2011, the bank said.
Hochberg's visit to the plant where Sikorsky builds S-92 and
S-76 commercial helicopters is part of a big push to show how
the bank's export credit financing and insurance are helping
create and protect jobs in across the United States.
The bank, which provides loans to foreign buyers of U.S.
goods and other support to U.S. exporters, last month won a
nine-month extension of its charter through June 2015 but is
continuing to press Congress to grant a long-term extension.
Supporters say closing it would be a blow to Boeing Co
, Caterpillar Inc, General Electric Co and
others that rely on Ex-Im financing to make sales and compete
with foreign firms.
Dorith Hakim, general manager of the Sikorsky Coatesville
facility west of Philadelphia, said the workforce had grown from
700 to around 1,800 over the past three years as the company
expanded to meet strong commercial demand.
Exports had risen to comprise about 50 percent of production
at the plant, up from about 20 percent five years ago, she said.
Hakim told Reuters the availability of export financing was
a big factor in Sikorsky's ability to close commercial deals.
"The commercial helicopter market is extremely competitive,"
she said. "It's important that our customer have the feeling of
security of a financing arm for them to actually make the
purchase decision."
Hochberg said he visited Airbus last week after a regular
meeting with G7 officials to look at the main competition for
many U.S. manufacturers.
Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell confirmed the visit and said
the two sides had a cordial exchange of information.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)