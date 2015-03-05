UPDATE 2-Exxon settles New Jersey environmental lawsuit for $225 mln

(Adds details, quotes)

By Hilary Russ

March 5 ExxonMobil has agreed to pay New Jersey $225 million to settle a long-standing lawsuit over environmental damage from its refinery operations and service stations, state officials said on Thursday.

The New York Times last week reported a pending agreement in the long-running lawsuit, which was potentially worth nearly $9 billion. That prompted questions about why New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's administration would settle for so little after such a hard-fought legal battle.

Christie is a likely Republican contender in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Democrats, who lead New Jersey's legislature, have said they will intervene in the lawsuit and have scheduled a March 19 hearing to probe the deal.

The state would not receive money from the deal until fiscal 2016 at the earliest, and the accord must be approved by the judge overseeing the 2004 lawsuit after a public comment period, according to a statement from acting Attorney General John J. Hoffman and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin.

Exxon did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. In its annual report, filed on Feb. 25, Exxon noted settlement talks with the state of Arkansas but did not mention the New Jersey litigation.

The potential payout for New Jersey comes on top of Exxon's separate obligation to pay for cleaning up two refinery sites in Bayonne and Linden, Hoffman said.

The accord preserves some of New Jersey's other claims against Exxon, including for alleged damages to surface water in the Arthur Kill and Newark Bay.

The environmental settlement is the biggest with a corporate defendant in New Jersey history, Martin said. The previous largest was for $35.5 million in 2014 in a case against Hess Corp.

The Exxon case had already gone to trial, for 66 days last year. Superior Court Judge Michael Hogan was in the process of determining damages when the two sides settled, the New York Times has reported.

"This important settlement, which came about because this administration aggressively pushed the case to trial, is the result of long fought settlement negotiations that pre-dated and post-dated the trial," Hoffman said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)