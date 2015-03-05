UPDATE 2-Exxon settles New Jersey environmental lawsuit for $225 mln

(Adds details, quotes)
By Hilary Russ
March 5 ExxonMobil has agreed to pay New Jersey
$225 million to settle a long-standing lawsuit over
environmental damage from its refinery operations and service
stations, state officials said on Thursday.
The New York Times last week reported a pending agreement in
the long-running lawsuit, which was potentially worth nearly $9
billion. That prompted questions about why New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie's administration would settle for so little after
such a hard-fought legal battle.
Christie is a likely Republican contender in the 2016 U.S.
presidential election.
Democrats, who lead New Jersey's legislature, have said they
will intervene in the lawsuit and have scheduled a March 19
hearing to probe the deal.
The state would not receive money from the deal until fiscal
2016 at the earliest, and the accord must be approved by the
judge overseeing the 2004 lawsuit after a public comment period,
according to a statement from acting Attorney General John J.
Hoffman and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner
Bob Martin.
Exxon did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment. In its annual report, filed on Feb. 25, Exxon noted
settlement talks with the state of Arkansas but did not mention
the New Jersey litigation.
The potential payout for New Jersey comes on top of Exxon's
separate obligation to pay for cleaning up two refinery sites in
Bayonne and Linden, Hoffman said.
The accord preserves some of New Jersey's other claims
against Exxon, including for alleged damages to surface water in
the Arthur Kill and Newark Bay.
The environmental settlement is the biggest with a corporate
defendant in New Jersey history, Martin said. The previous
largest was for $35.5 million in 2014 in a case against Hess
Corp.
The Exxon case had already gone to trial, for 66 days last
year. Superior Court Judge Michael Hogan was in the process of
determining damages when the two sides settled, the New York
Times has reported.
"This important settlement, which came about because this
administration aggressively pushed the case to trial, is the
result of long fought settlement negotiations that pre-dated and
post-dated the trial," Hoffman said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)