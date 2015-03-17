RPT-N.J. lawmakers urge judge to reject $225 million Exxon settlement

(Repeats with no changes)
March 16 New Jersey's state Senate passed on
Monday a non-binding resolution that asks a judge to reject
Governor Chris Christie's $225 million settlement with
ExxonMobil, according to the New Jersey legislature
website.
Christie, a likely Republican contender in the 2016 U.S.
presidential election, settled on March 5 a long-running lawsuit
over environmental damage from Exxon's Bayway and Bayonne oil
refinery sites and certain other sites in New Jersey.
The accord needs to be approved by the judge overseeing the
2004 lawsuit after a public comment period, according to a
statement from acting Attorney General John J. Hoffman and
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin.
In the resolution approved on Monday, lawmakers condemned
the settlement and urged the judge to reject it. They described
the accord as "grossly inappropriate, improper, and inadequate
and violates the public trust." (bit.ly/1El1KF3)
The New York Times reported in February a pending agreement
in the lawsuit, which was potentially worth nearly $9 billion.
That prompted questions about why Christie's administration
would settle for so little after such a hard-fought legal
battle.
Democrats, who lead New Jersey's legislature, had said they
would intervene in the lawsuit.
A state Assembly committee has scheduled a hearing to review
the settlement for Thursday.
The potential payout for New Jersey will add to Exxon's
obligation to pay for cleaning up the two refinery sites,
Hoffman said.
The case had already gone to trial for 66 days last year and
Superior Court Judge Michael Hogan was in the process of
determining damages when the two sides settled, the New York
Times reported.
Exxon Media Relations Manager Alan Jeffers declined to
comment.
Christie's representatives were not immediately available
for a comment.
The Exxon environmental settlement is the biggest with a
corporate defendant in New Jersey's history, Martin said. The
previous largest was for $35.5 million in 2014 in a case against
Hess Corp.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan, Jarrett Renshaw and Megan
Davies in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)