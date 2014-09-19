UPDATE 4-Exxon winds down drilling as U.S. sanctions hit Russia

(Adds analyst comment, paragraphs 8-9, closing share price)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Exxon Mobil said on
Friday it will wind down drilling in Russia's Arctic in the face
of U.S. sanctions targeting Western cooperation with Moscow's
oil sector, after the Obama administration granted a brief
extension to safely mothball its operations.
Washington extended sanctions on Russia last week over its
aggression in Ukraine. The new measures seek to stop billions of
dollars worth of cooperation between Western and Russian energy
companies on oil drilling in Russia's Arctic, in Siberia and
offshore. Companies have until Sept. 26 to stop the work.
The U.S. Treasury Department gave Exxon a short extension to
wind down a rig, beyond the 14 days outlined in the sanctions,
the Texas-based oil major said on Friday without elaborating.
"Following the short time extension, the license is
non-renewable and no further work is permitted," Exxon spokesman
Richard Keil told Reuters.
In July, Exxon began moving a rig called West Alpha from
Norway to the Russian Arctic. The company is hoping for a major
crude discovery in the Kara Sea with Russian state oil company
Rosneft, with which it signed a $3.2 billion agreement
in 2011 to develop the region.
Exxon said the Treasury granted a license to it and other
U.S. contractors and individuals involved with the University-1
well, where the rig was drilling, "to enable the safe and
responsible winding down of operations" related to the well.
The sanctions could affect other major oil companies,
including BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell.
An analyst said Friday's move showed the Obama
administration's willingness to tailor sanctions to accommodate
challenges associated with complicated business projects in
Russia.
"The flexibility it demonstrates offers serious relief to
international oil and gas companies concerned about the reach
and effect of tough U.S. sanctions," said Elizabeth Rosenberg,
who worked on sanctions at the Treasury Department and now heads
the energy program at the Center for a New American Security.
The Treasury Department said it does not comment on license
applications or requests.
The U.S. sanctions seek to slow Russia's future oil
production by banning U.S. and European Union cooperation on all
energy services and technology in Russia's unconventional oil
fields.
Russia is one of the world's top crude producers and the
biggest supplier to Europe, but its reservoirs are in decline
and it must look to new sources to retain its positions.
DELAYS IN THE KARA SEA
Before Exxon ceases operations, it must take measures to
stabilize the well that could include plugging it with cement.
Investment bank Simmons said the Kara Sea well, estimated to
cost over $600 million, is one of the most important exploration
prospects in the oil industry.
The stoppage could delay plans for fully developing the Kara
Sea fields in 2016 and 2017. Drilling results from the well had
been expected to be revealed later this year, Simmons added.
A drillship owned by North Atlantic Drilling Ltd, a
unit of Seadrill Ltd, had reportedly been hired to do
the work for more than half a million dollars per day.
Earlier on Friday, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei
Donskoi told Reuters that Exxon was continuing exploration
drilling in the Kara Sea. He declined to provide details.
Sources close to the project have said Exxon has no U.S.
personnel on the rig.
The prospect of sanctions on Russia has been a big issue for
Exxon this year. It spent $6 million on lobbying the U.S.
government in the first half of 2014, and listed Russian
sanctions as one of its lobbying issues, according to
disclosures filed to the U.S. Senate.
Exxon also paid about another $170,000 to four outside firms
for lobbying in the second quarter, largely tied to Russian
sanctions, the disclosures show.
Exxon shares closed up about 0.5 percent on the New York
Stock Exchange at $97.12.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, additional reporting by Anna
Driver and Terry Wade in Houston and Jason Lange and Anna
Yukhananov in Washington; Editing by Grant McCool, Paul Simao
and Tom Brown)