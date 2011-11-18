No alternative to F-35 fighter jet, US, Canada say

* Talks about alternatives "clatter and noise" - Canada
* F-35 is one area where US will keep investing - Panetta
* F-35 is Pentagon's biggest procurement program
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Nov 18 Defense chiefs
from the United States and Canada said on Friday that budgetary
pressures would not derail development of the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter, saying there was no real alternative to what has
become the Pentagon's costliest weapons program.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said flatly he was
confident the U.S. Congress would approve funding for the F-35,
which is facing fresh scrutiny for possible cuts as lawmakers
weigh how to scale back the U.S. deficit.
The comments came two days after Canadian Defence Minister
Peter MacKay expressed concern about reports of delays in F-35
delivery and said his government was in direct talks with
manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N). [ID:nN1E7AF196]
But MacKay, speaking to reporters alongside Panetta at a
security conference in Halifax, Canada, said his country would
press ahead with the program.
"There is no 5th generation aircraft other than the F-35
available to Canada and the United States. So all of the
hypothetical discussions, and negative discussions, quite
frankly, about this program are really just clatter and noise,"
MacKay said.
"This program is going ahead."
The United States is developing the family of radar-evading
F-35s with eight international partners - Canada, Britain,
Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey, Australia, Denmark and Norway.
It is currently projected to cost the United States more
than $382 billion to buy a total of 2,447 F-35 models over the
next two decades. Other countries, including the co-development
partners, are expected to buy roughly another 750 aircraft.
Canada says it plans to buy 65 of the jets, which in theory
will start arriving in 2016. It has not yet signed a binding
contract.
Panetta acknowledged that the Pentagon was still looking at
ways to make the $450 billion in cost-cuts over the next
decade, approved by Congress.
"But we also have to look to areas where we have to
continue to invest for the future. And the F-35 is one of those
areas, where we are going to continue to invest for the
future," Panetta said.
Panetta's comments appeared predicated on the expectation
that Congress would reach a deficit reduction deal before a
Nov. 23 deadline.
If a 12-member congressional "super committee" fails,
automatic, across-the-board cuts would kick in. Those would
force the Pentagon to slash another $600 billion over the next
decade, something that Panetta has warned could affect the F-35
program in a letter to Congress released earlier this week.
"This is the fighter plane for the future. And in some ways
we really have no alternative," Panetta told reporters in
Halifax.
"This is the plane that is going to be able to provide the
technology, the capabilities for the future. We need to have
those. It's true for us. It's true for our partners."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Paul Simao)