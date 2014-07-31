版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 00:26 BJT

U.S. FAA proposes $428,000 civil penalty against Air Methods Corp

WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it is proposing a $428,000 civil penalty against Air Methods Corp of Englewood, Colorado, for operating two helicopters that were not in compliance with federal aviation regulations.

The FAA said it alleges Air Methods, which provides emergency air ambulance services, failed to perform inspections of their Night Vision Imaging System Compatible Lighting Filtration installations.

FAA said Air Methods has 30 days from the receipt of an enforcement letter to respond to the agency.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Jim Loney)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐