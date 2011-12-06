US FAA chief resigns over drunk drive charge

WASHINGTON Dec 6 The top U.S. aviation safety official resigned on Tuesday over a drunken driving charge.

Federal Aviation Administrator Randy Babbitt said in a statement that his resignation was accepted by Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood.

Babbitt, 65, was arrested on Saturday in Fairfax, Virginia, and charged with driving while intoxicated.

A former pilot and union official, Babbitt has led the FAA since 2009.