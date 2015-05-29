U.S. FAA proposes penalties against Air Methods, Allegiant Air

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
WASHINGTON May 29 The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it has proposed civil penalties against emergency medical helicopter operator Air Methods Corp and airline Allegiant Air for failing to comply with U.S. regulations.
For Air Methods, it proposed a $91,500 civil penalty for allegedly operating a Bell 407 helicopter that was overdue for an inspection, the agency said in a statement.
For Allegiant Air, owned by Allegiant Travel Co, the FAA said it had proposed a $266,375 civil penalty for allegedly violating drug and alcohol testing regulations.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.