U.S. proposes $425,000 penalty against Gulfstream Aerospace Corp

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. aviation regulators on Tuesday proposed a $425,000 civil penalty against Gulfstream Aerospace Corp for failing to comply with regulations related to training aircraft mechanics.

An Federal Aviation Administration inspection determined that some Gulfstream mechanics did not complete required training within time limits established in its FAA-approved training manual, and they missed numerous training deadlines.

Gulfstream is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics . It has 30 days to respond to the FAA. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)