Facebook to issue missing children alerts in U.S.

NEW YORK Jan 13 Social networking website
Facebook plans to use its estimated 140 million daily
U.S. users to help track missing children through emergency
alerts, the company said on Tuesday.
Facebook partnered with the National Center for Missing and
Exploited Children to immediately begin sending AMBER Alerts,
including photographs and other details, to the news feeds of
users in targeted search areas.
"The chances of finding a missing child increase when more
people are on the lookout," Emily Vacher, trust and safety
manager at Facebook, said in a statement. "Our goal is to help
get these alerts out quickly to the people who are in the best
position to help."
AMBER Alert is a voluntary program coordinated by the U.S.
Department of Justice in which emergency messages are issued by
law enforcement, broadcasters and other agencies in cases of
serious child abductions.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on Tuesday said expanding
the alerts to Facebook would raise the chances of saving
abducted children, who can be in increasing danger the longer
they go missing.
"The more vigilant the citizens we have on the lookout, the
better our chances of a quick recovery," Holder said in a video
statement.
The AMBER Alert program launched in 1996 after the
kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman in Arlington,
Texas.
Hagerman's family worked with local radio stations to
broadcast alerts about kidnapped children following her death.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bernard Orr)